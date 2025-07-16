 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Daily – July 16, 2024

By The Missouri Times on July 16, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by Rep. Rudy Veit and Jonathan Ratliff of Palm Strategies to talk Veit’s election and the current state of Missouri politics.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMP DailyMore posts in TWMP Daily »