Watch as Scott Faughn gives his last update before Christmas. Today Scott is joined first by Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins and then later he is joined by former Senator Jim Lembke. All three gentleman cover a variety of topics including rural Missouri and upcoming elections.
TWMP Midweek Update – December 20, 2023
