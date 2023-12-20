 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – December 20, 2023

By The Missouri Times on December 20, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his last update before Christmas. Today Scott is joined first by Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins and then later he is joined by former Senator Jim Lembke. All three gentleman cover a variety of topics including rural Missouri and upcoming elections.

