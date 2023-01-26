Listen in as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. Scott talks about some of the hot button issues going in both chambers, including this weeks Senate hearings.
TWMP: Midweek Update – January 25, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Former State Representative Lyndall Fraker to retire from State Government
- Press Release: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Announces 2024 Campaign
- Bailey calls for Columbia staff to resign after drag show incident
- Combest tackles internet harassment in new book
- Parson gives State of the State address
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »