Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the week. This time Scott is joined by Judge Mike Carter, who is running for Secretary of State. Scott and Carter discuss the upcoming primaries and Carter’s own race. Later, Scott gives Mr. Hogan’s beer another go and reveals the worst logo in Missouri political history.
TWMP Midweek Update – July 9, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »