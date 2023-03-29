 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – March 29, 2023

By The Missouri Times on March 29, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. Scott talks about a few new topics for the week. This includes the new House budget, a few controversial Senate bills and the Jefferson City elections.

