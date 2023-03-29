Watch as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. Scott talks about a few new topics for the week. This includes the new House budget, a few controversial Senate bills and the Jefferson City elections.
TWMP Midweek Update – March 29, 2023
Press Release: Texwrap Packaging Systems to expand in Washington, investing $2.25 million and creating 35 new jobs
