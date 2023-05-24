 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – May 24, 2023

By The Missouri Times on May 24, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today is Scott is joined by a very special guest, New Ryan McKenna. Scott and New Ryan dive into this years winners and losers of session, statewide races and answer some viewer questions.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »