Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today is Scott is joined by a very special guest, New Ryan McKenna. Scott and New Ryan dive into this years winners and losers of session, statewide races and answer some viewer questions.
TWMP Midweek Update – May 24, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: State Rep. Dirk Deaton named to Missouri State Employee Retirement System Board of TrusteesPress Release: State Rep. Dirk Deaton named to Missouri State Employee Retirement System Board of Trustees
- Press Release: Joint statement from Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and Speaker of the House Dean PlocherPress Release: Joint statement from Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and Speaker of the House Dean Plocher
- This Week in Missouri Politics – May 21, 2023
- Kehoe officially announces campaign for Governor
- TWMP Midweek Update – May 17, 2023
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »