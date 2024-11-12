 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – November 12, 2024

By The Missouri Times on November 12, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn is joined by Rep. Dane Diehl and they talk about the general election and the selection of House Speaker.

