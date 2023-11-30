Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by special guest Aaron Baker from Axiom. Scott and Baker talk about the upcoming elections and what certain candidates need to do to have a better chance at their race.
TWMP Midweek Update – November 29, 2023
