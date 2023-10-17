 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – Ocotber 17, 2023

By The Missouri Times on October 17, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin. Scott and O’Laughlin talk about DESE, upcoming elections and what the 2024 legislative session may have in store.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »