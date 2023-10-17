Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin. Scott and O’Laughlin talk about DESE, upcoming elections and what the 2024 legislative session may have in store.
TWMP Midweek Update – Ocotber 17, 2023
