Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. For this update Scott is joined by special guest Frank Catanzaro, chief of Staff to Senator Ben Brown. Scott and Catanzaro talk about state politics, some drama between Republican primary runners and upcoming elections.
TWMP Midweek Update – October 11, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 12, 2023
- Congressman Alford sends letter regarding rural hospital funds
- Opinion: Hawley’s Misguided Bill Opens Pandora’s Box on Government Intervention
- Press Release: Speaker of the House Dean Plocher announces bid for Lieutenant Governor
- Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 12, 2023
- Congressman Alford sends letter regarding rural hospital funds
- Opinion: Hawley’s Misguided Bill Opens Pandora’s Box on Government Intervention
- Press Release: Speaker of the House Dean Plocher announces bid for Lieutenant Governor
- Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 12, 2023
- Congressman Alford sends letter regarding rural hospital funds
- Opinion: Hawley’s Misguided Bill Opens Pandora’s Box on Government Intervention
- Press Release: Speaker of the House Dean Plocher announces bid for Lieutenant Governor
- Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »