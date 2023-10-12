 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – October 11, 2023

By The Missouri Times on October 12, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. For this update Scott is joined by special guest Frank Catanzaro, chief of Staff to Senator Ben Brown. Scott and Catanzaro talk about state politics, some drama between Republican primary runners and upcoming elections.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »