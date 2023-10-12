 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – October 12, 2023

By The Missouri Times on October 12, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by special guest Congressman Mark Alford. Scott and Alford talk about the new House Speaker election, Israel and a few other national politics stories.

