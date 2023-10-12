Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by special guest Congressman Mark Alford. Scott and Alford talk about the new House Speaker election, Israel and a few other national politics stories.
TWMP Midweek Update – October 12, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 11, 2023
- Congressman Alford sends letter regarding rural hospital funds
- Opinion: Hawley’s Misguided Bill Opens Pandora’s Box on Government Intervention
- Press Release: Speaker of the House Dean Plocher announces bid for Lieutenant Governor
- Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 11, 2023
- Congressman Alford sends letter regarding rural hospital funds
- Opinion: Hawley’s Misguided Bill Opens Pandora’s Box on Government Intervention
- Press Release: Speaker of the House Dean Plocher announces bid for Lieutenant Governor
- Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 11, 2023
- Congressman Alford sends letter regarding rural hospital funds
- Opinion: Hawley’s Misguided Bill Opens Pandora’s Box on Government Intervention
- Press Release: Speaker of the House Dean Plocher announces bid for Lieutenant Governor
- Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31Press Release: Conservative Champion and State Representative Mike Haffner Announces Campaign for State Senate – District 31
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »