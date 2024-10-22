 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – October 22, 2024

By The Missouri Times on October 22, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives another Midweek Update, just two weeks before election night. Scott is joined remotely by David Barkalge. Scott and Barklage discuss the upcoming elections, some of the ballot measures and party politics.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »