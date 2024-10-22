Watch as Scott Faughn gives another Midweek Update, just two weeks before election night. Scott is joined remotely by David Barkalge. Scott and Barklage discuss the upcoming elections, some of the ballot measures and party politics.
TWMP Midweek Update – October 22, 2024
