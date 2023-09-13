Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update for the week of Veto Session. Scott is joined by special guest Representative Cameron Parker. Scott and Parker talk about the Missouri Times 30 Under 30 Event, House Leadership elections and what the next session may have in store.
TWMP Midweek Update – September 12, 2023
