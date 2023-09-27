 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – September 26, 2023

By The Missouri Times on September 27, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. This week Scott talks about a range of topics including House Leadership, some popular stories and upcoming elections.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »