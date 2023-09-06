Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the week. Today Scott is joined by Missouri State University President Clif Smart, who announced his retirement this morning. Scott and Smart talk about Smart’s past and what the future may hold for Missouri State and Southwest Missouri.
TWMP Midweek Update – September 6, 2023
