Willet Kicks Off SD 34 Race

Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett officially launched his campaign for Missouri Senate District 34 on Thursday evening with roughly 400 guests helping to pack the event space at the Platte County Fairgrounds Hall. The impressive sized crowd included elected officials, political allies, and grassroots supporters.

Willett, a First District Councilman and high school math teacher, is seeking to succeed term-limited Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer in representing District 34, which includes Buchanan and Platte counties, home to cities such as St. Joseph, Platte City, Parkville, Riverside, and parts of Kansas City’s Northland.

The evening featured guest speakers who praised Willett’s conservative record, his service on the Kansas City Council, and his impact as an educator and advocate for public safety. Speakers highlighted his work delivering police raises, securing modern tools for law enforcement, and standing up for first responders. His conservative credentials and hands-on leadership in both civic and classroom settings were recurring themes throughout the night.

In a strong show of political backing, State Representatives Mike Jones, Chris Brown, Bill Allen, Mark Meirath, and Josh Hurlbert attended the event, alongside former State Rep. Dan Stacy and Platte County’s Presiding Commissioner, Sheriff, and Auditor.

Governor Mike Kehoe also made an appearance during the dinner portion, mingling with attendees. Though he didn’t give formal remarks, his presence signaled Willett’s growing influence in the Missouri Republican Party.

Willett, a seventh-generation Missourian raised in the Northland, comes from a family of educators, ranchers, small business owners, and medical professionals. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he served as student body president during a politically turbulent period on campus.

“As a next-generation leader, I am committed to upholding the commonsense conservative values that make our communities strong,” Willett said. “From supporting hardworking families to ensuring responsible fiscal policies, I will work tirelessly to represent the people of Buchanan and Platte Counties in Jefferson City.”

His campaign is already on the ground, canvassing neighborhoods in both counties. Willett has earned endorsements from Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99, Firefighters Local 42, and Battalion Chiefs Local 3808.

“Every community deserves strong law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel to ensure our families are safe,” he said. “That’s why I will always fight to ensure full funding is provided to our first responders and that they have the resources to do their jobs.”

With the backing of key local leaders and a focus on conservative, community-rooted governance, Willett’s campaign is positioning itself as a formidable contender in what could be one of the most watched GOP primaries of 2026.