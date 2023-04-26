2024 Republican Bench Tip-sheet

#1 Senator Tony Luetkemeyer

He is the most interesting politician in the entire legislature this session. He could run for AG, which he has expressed some interest in, he could choose any other statewide office, he could put his name in for one of the two Supreme Court vacancies, or just finish out his senate term sitting on his huge warchest and wait for the next opportunity.

Regardless of what the future holds he has won a tough race in his first senate run, he is one of the best fundraisers in all of Missouri politics, and has a thick legislative resume. Together that means the Senator from Platte will have options.

Total Raised this Cycle: $24,204.37

Cash on Hand: $955,466.98

Tony PAC

Cash on Hand: $309,202.94

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,264,669

#2 Senate Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin

It’s safe to say that no one underestimates Senator O’Laughlin anymore. She took on two other sitting state legislators and won her primary, then won a floor leader race that around Labor Day there weren’t a lot of folks calling her the favorite in, and has expressed previous interest in a statewide race.

She has a business resume, and has had by all counts a successful first year in senate leadership that will transfer into significant fundraising success. No one underestimates her anymore, and no one wants her in their race.

Total Raised this Cycle: $22,479.80

Cash on Hand: $78,046.66

NEMO Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $94,471

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $172,463

#3 State Senator Lincoln Hough

He is the most effective legislator in the capitol, with minimal effort he could raise millions of dollars for any statewide race he chose. The question always is, does he want to do it?

There will be some who believe his voting record could be a problem for some right-wingers, but it’s pretty clear that he could raise enough money to frame any debate. Further being from southwest Missouri he has a built-in base, and when he does media he is excellent.

Back to the real question, does he want to do it?

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,000.00

Cash on Hand: $246,480.24

Lincoln PAC

Cash on Hand: $129,543.67

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $376,023

#4 House Floor Leader Jon Patterson

Great fundraiser, success in the house, and in a leadership race. The next Speaker also comes with an incredible backstory and the opportunity to run for senate or wait for a statewide office when he gives up the gavel.

The more the republican party puts him out front and center the better off the Missouri Republican Party will be.

Total Raised this Cycle: $30,250.00

Cash on Hand: $61,857.28

Missouri Alliance

Cash on Hand: $75,171

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $137,028

#5 State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman

Senator Coleman is the most talented politician in the Missouri General Assembly.

She started her career in local government, then flipped a blue house seat red, then won a tough three-way primary last cycle.

She can raise money, much easier now as a senator, she probably has the best pro-life credentials in the party, and she is a vote winner.

If there is a top-tier political star that isn’t currently in legislative leadership it’s the junior senator from Jefferson.

Total Raised this Cycle: $15,100.00

Cash on Hand: $1,447.03

Conservative Solutions for Missouri

Cash on Hand: $33,230

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $34,677

#6 State Representative Bill Hardwick

Hardwick is brandishing a reputation for pragmatism and has a great deal of confidence from his colleagues. He is a legitimate war hero, with an impressive legislative record who is now beginning a professional fundraising operation.

All of that has opened several opportunities for him from running for senate in ‘26 when Senator Brown retires, staying in the house and being a top contender for Speaker, or entertaining a statewide run.

Regardless of which he picks his name is one that will be at the forefront of Missouri Republican politics for the next decade.

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,000.00

Cash on Hand: $73,511.52

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $73,511.52

#7 State Senator Nick Schroer

The new Senator from the 2nd has the ability to raise money and connect with the right-wing base of the party online. He probably isn’t in the ‘24 wave of candidates, but look for him to be at the top of the list for any openings in ‘28.

Total Raised this Cycle: $150.00

Cash on Hand: $84,673.65

1776 PAC

Cash on Hand: $105,898.73

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $190,571

#8 State Senator Andrew Koenig

He has the unique resume experience of winning both a competitive primary and four years later a competitive general election. Senator Koenig is on track to leave the Senate with the rare quality of being nearly universally respected by his colleagues.

After his competitive re-election win Koenig has also continued to fundraise and is building a solid online operation.

I wouldn’t know if it is locally in St. Louis or will he wait to be in line for a potential opening in the 2nd congressional district, but you certainly don’t get the sense that Senator Koenig plans to completely retire from politics.

Total Raised this Cycle: $268.06

Cash on Hand: $56,208.80

Freedom’s Promise

Cash on Hand: $16,752

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $72,960

#9 State Representative Bishop Davidson

The guy is talented. He is at the top of fundraising for house republicans, he was a big factor behind Rep. Patterson’s floor leader race, and he is very articulate in dealing with issues.

He has a growing group of fans both in his caucus and the Republican activist community. He is a name to know for the next few years.

Total Raised this Cycle: $3,058.92

Cash on Hand: $27,661.88

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $27,661.88

#10 Cole County Judge Chris Limbaugh

Judge Limbaugh is currently on the bench in Cole County, but has previously been elected the Prosecuting Attorney of Cole County, and hails from one of Missouri’s most legendary families.

He is young enough to make an extended run in statewide politics, would begin with near-universal name ID, and could likely outraise anyone in any field.

He likely prefers the judicial route for his career, but don’t rule out him throwing his hat into the ring of elected politics again.

Others:

Senator Bob Onder – If he still wants to run he is top 5. Some speculate that if he wanted to run he would have run for St. Charles County Executive last cycle.

State Senator Curtis Trent – He will be an excellent senator, after that, you figure he will take on the next challenge.

Rep. Adam Schawdron – Could be blocked by how the term limits fall for a senate run, but

barring a run for County Executive he could throw his hat into the statewide ring.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood – All the talent, and now all the notoriety. How many people on this list have been featured as a hero on Dateline: Mike Wood.

Rep. Melanie Stinnett – Lots of talent, from southwest Missouri, and if you want to know what the future of the Republican party looks like if the Democrats start making a comeback, it’s legislators like her.