TWMP Midweek Update – April 19, 2023

By The Missouri Times on April 26, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. Today Scott is joined by special guest Senator Mike Cierpiot. Scott and Mike discuss a variety of topics from the past week, including the budget, future elections and schools.

