Watch as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. Today Scott is joined by special guest Senator Mike Cierpiot. Scott and Mike discuss a variety of topics from the past week, including the budget, future elections and schools.
TWMP Midweek Update – April 19, 2023
- Opinion: With little debate, Republicans are on the brink of repealing their own criminal justice reform. Don't do it.
