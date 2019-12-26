DHSS approves medical marijuana cultivation, transportation facilities

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) granted dozens of licenses for medical marijuana cultivation facilities and more than 20 certificates for transportation facilities this week.

Missouri used a third-party blind scoring system to approve 60 cultivation facilities out of the more than 500 applicants. DHSS announced the approval of 19 medical marijuana testing facilities last week.

“Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” Lyndall Fraker, the director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, said in a statement. “This is why we chose to employ a ‘blind’ application scorer who had no access to applicants’ identifying information.”

Those who submitted cultivation applications should be notified if approved or denied by the end of the week, DHSS said in a news release on Dec. 26.

Application statuses can be found here.

“Today represents the birth of a new industry in Missouri and a huge step closer to bringing patients and veterans the relief they deserve,” Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade’s executive director, said in a statement.

“Our state is deservedly drawing national praise for the smooth, effective implementation of this new medical marijuana program, ever since it was overwhelmingly approved by Missouri voters last November. With a membership nearing 400 strong, MoCannTrade has been proud to play our role in allowing the industry to speak with a strong, impactful and unified voice,” he said. “Today’s announcement lays the groundwork for a continued successful rollout of the remaining businesses license. Best of luck to those still waiting to hear on infused product and dispensing licenses in the coming weeks.”

Additionally, those who submitted applications for transportation facilities have been notified if approved or denied, DHSS said. The 21 approved facilities can be found here.

“I’m incredibly appreciative of Lyndall and his entire team for getting Missouri to this pivotal point,” DHSS Director Randall Williams said. “The manner in which they have efficiently actualized the amendment that voters approved last year is an excellent example of good governance.”

In total, Missouri received 554 applications for cultivation facilities; 1,163 for dispensary; 415 for manufacturing; 17 for testing; and 14 for transportation.