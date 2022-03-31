AJ Exner running for HD 135

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Yesterday, AJ Exner filed to run for State Representative in the 135th district. Following redistricting, the newly drawn 135th District includes portions of Northeastern Springfield, as well as Missouri State University.

AJ Exner grew up in Bentonville, AR but moved to Springfield to pursue his bachelor’s degree at Southwest Baptist University and received his Master’s degree in Plant Science at Missouri State University. In January of 2013, AJ began working as a DNA Criminalist with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He worked alongside law enforcement to put violent criminals behind bars and deliver justice for victims and their families. After serving four years with the Highway Patrol, he was given the opportunity to join Dynamic DNA Laboratories as a DNA expert. Through his role at Dynamic DNA, AJ was instrumental in working with state and local leaders to help develop the states COVID testing protocol. His efforts locally helped many Springfield businesses and organizations remain open during the height of the pandemic.

“Springfield is my home and I want to give back to the community that has had such an amazing impact on my life, said AJ Exner.” “My wife and I launched our careers here and started a family here. As a father of two young boys, I am deeply concerned about the direction of our country and the future my sons are going to inherit. I want to take my private and public sector experience working with community and state leaders to help deliver some Southwest Missouri common sense to Jefferson City. I will work to ensure our kids receive a quality education, that we keep taxes low for businesses and working families and that our citizens have access to affordable healthcare. My goal is to be a voice for our community and a champion for Springfield.”

AJ lives in Springfield, with his wife, Katie, of ten years and they have two sons, Benton and Sawyer, and their rescue pup Rosie. AJ is a founding Elder at Hill City church, President-Elect of the Discovery Center, member of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce and The Network.