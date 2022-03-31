Galloway begins review of city of Rockville in Bates County; audit was initiated by citizen petition

Residents with pertinent information are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the city of Rockville, located in Bates County in western Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process.

“The petition audit process allows citizens to be engaged and ensure accountability with their local government,” Auditor Galloway said. “I look forward to conducting this independent review, and I encourage anyone with information to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a political subdivision of the state if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The petition audit from Rockville residents was submitted with 25 signatures; 24 signatures were required.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.