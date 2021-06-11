Alex Dubinsky seeks to be Missouri’s youngest state rep serving in Capitol

With Rep. Tracy McCreery terming out of her House seat, student and former campaign strategist Alex Dubinsky is gearing up to run for the open spot.

Dubinsky, an incoming law student at Washington University, is no stranger to the campaign trail: He worked with freshmen Reps. Jo Doll and Bridget Walsh Moore on their bids and served as organizing director for Cort VanOstran’s 2018 congressional race.

“I believe in the power of public service to make an impact on people’s lives,” Dubinsky told The Missouri Times. “That’s why I’ve been working to get Democrats elected up and down the ballot. This past cycle I helped elect two tremendous women to the Missouri House, so I decided to throw my own hat in the ring. I felt like this was an opportunity to help move our state forward and make it a state we can all be proud to call home.”

If elected, Dubinsky would be the youngest state representative in nearly a century at age 24 by the time he would be sworn in: Rep. Carleton Fulbright began his tenure 13 days shy of his 24th birthday in 1935, the most recent comparable case, according to Missouri Legislative Library Administrator Nathan Elwood. The age threshold for being sworn into the House has been set at 24 since the state’s first constitution was enacted.

While his age is often brought up when he discusses his run, Dubinsky hoped to bring the voice of a new generation to the statehouse.

“People ask me a lot if I see it as an advantage or a disadvantage, but I don’t see it as either — I see it as an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective from a new generation,” he said. “We grew up as a generation saddled by college debt and saw mass shooting after mass shooting on TV far too often. It’s all about bringing that new perspective, and I think that will be very welcome in Jefferson City.”

The St. Louis County native became involved in policy during high school, organizing with other students on gun control issues and attending Moms Demand Action meetings.

“I felt I needed to do something to address this epidemic of gun violence we have in this country,” he said. “In Jefferson City, I would want to get common-sense gun reform passed. That’s a tall order in a state that’s trying to nullify gun laws, but we need universal background checks in this state. We need to make sure folks who are convicted of domestic violence can’t get access to guns. These laws would make us safe and make our communities safe — it just makes sense.”

Dubinsky also voiced his support for public schools and education funding, Medicaid expansion, and remote voting options.

McCreery recently announced her own 2022 bid for state Senate.