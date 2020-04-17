 Press "Enter" to skip to content

April 2020 quarterly filings: Senate

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on April 17, 2020
  

Here are the April 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the Senate. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This Cycle
EricBurlison443866.047998.27163597.382262.5881232.94
LaurenArthur366930.838507371863.756269.7550146.66
DebLavender337365.4986872.29355210.3923852.7974592.11
TonyLuetkemeyer309887.1826600315905.474.313007.18
JeffShawan272876.9815612.79397485.368935.59114366.48
Sandy Crawford247183.86175035214.952509.1121661.91
KentScism245970.77166540.67319288.1544433.4173317.38
DougBeck233343.8332248.6221551.097604.6140523.11
HollyRehder198962.1412528.77129672.4233210.72117799.92
JackBondon192714.379375133137.0325998.3770592.3
JohnRizzo173049.1723110233038.45139.8368927.68
AndrewKoenig169810.168275218583.598999.0160800.12
Lincoln Hough165557.826100109196.7510026.8462804.23
MikeBernskoetter163112.4675043976.452615.956400.55
WilliamEigel159278.5715291.892066.87914.8825617.37
KarlaEslinger154723.324380.84380.811434.6711434.67
KathySwan150044.3914533.72113646.0721842.5277871.51
BrianWilliams147303.93860226068.532625.6970314.19
EddyJustice133298.283665.233665.231663.971663.97
RobertRoss132713.914201.5100322.7112582.1253934.88
DennyHoskins131435.833775255271.2512345.32171813.63
DavidCole124180.7416750135909.573247.58694.26
SteveRoberts 95310.3928244235773.5925548.26146695.87
Jason Bean91957.5892909929091746.241746.24
GregRazer91869.0713779.43109531.177898.9443320.4
JudyBaker79801.63493949239014888.5918709.36
VanKelly72747.681805.37113294.37975540255.82
StephenCookson70600.095010072414.1801814.09
CindyO'Laughlin65451.456300358504509.9710427.99
MikeCierpiot591024650111935.844529.2347449.69
TommiePierson 54152.723874.657162.516118.3132952.86
JustinBrown50532.0112000488027.545848.56432645.39
MichelleSherod39632.5421963.29102306.5343996.7461268.46
MikeMoon39510.364240141588.241731.2977084.04
WilliamWhite33479.564900420354257.525345.6
BryanSpencer31262.63100012688789.154065.82
DavidLenihan30686.98502205022019118.0219568.02
ChrissySommer27678.5169.1369.13423.19423.19
MeganGreen27227.9216093.249783.3816151.4221355.46
JaneCunningham20294.3987.2463.1600
DonnaPfautsch15351.74275085076.82846.3183409.28
PaulFitzwater12292.760023002300
GlenKolkmeyer7962.47253687429.98848.15
MicheleKratky7543.59008259576.8
RichardOrr5541.4329255254188.14712.57
TimRemole4829.645087914121929.87
WarrenLove4516.67059981.4810048834.26
TammyHarty3851.987805188.45531.851933.5
MartinRucker I I3575.42010276.941906660.62
AngelaMosley3069.545504227219.91157.46
RyanMyers1253.462502451.35282.99797.89
DavidMartin558.9711351135506.03506.03
JeremiahChurch15215215200
BillYarberry10010010000
Michael Brown00000

 

