April 2020 quarterly filings: House

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on April 17, 2020
  

Here are the April 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This Cycle
DaleWright221863.53200500371928.4246027441.47
DeanPlocher176522.93620.0996657.3410323.1840609.86
RobVescovo138789.6158631586318065.0118065.01
TracyMcCreery124049.93468322181730.423488.17
RoryRowland114070.54150134316.15300022976.77
WayneWallingford93831.726911.79155496.669213.4496583.18
JonathanPatterson93793.5613006115064425684
DavidSmith90674.682500233782.657784.35116494.5
HardyBillington75390.83490167882.79049851.65
KipKendrick71509.323082.7718809.352149.179989.75
CurtisTrent68736.4275027506609.366609.36
BillKidd60828.992016.5122463.342750.5413946.73
RichardBrown57788.69104071342.2551010126.63
NickSchroer50772.8460049355215624817.6
CrystalQuade48080.317010.6573832.144540.9637681.12
MikeHenderson45874.482000180716.46101552.66124368.13
JEggleston43500.23277513050475.973249.1
DonnaBaringer43272.96250157892989.537114.17
JohnWiemann41741.62300073647.488424.1941476.78
MichaelMcGirl41112.53165063300.147011994.39
Margaret "Maggie"Nurrenbern39270.018503.1946252.491027.514842.48
ElizabethFogle37784.1217929.9743669.97268.35697.88
TrishGunby37712.6216911.4420098.9411374.8216593.54
TerryThompson37683.0370011956.2950750.51
PatriciaLewis37336.2213294.6548751.62588.498730.98
DavidGregory37222.891150065946.024559.8830163.14
KennethJamison35420.28123039603.171802.284182.89
PhilChristofanelli33682.87032540499.085792.31
JeffMunzinger33285.7116007.7938209.7394.881028.7
MikeHaffner32958.1419502835401160.05
JudyMorgan32723.640453101511.99
BrendaShields32247.2855016464.55062275.28
MacyMitchell30205.4818265379652473.197289.46
MarthaStevens29256.714008354.581004.723249.42
SteveButz28949.8429526780.5535675.93
RobertBromley28161.62800287251503289.45
DanHoux26937.293600151808.276832.8586027.93
ShamedDogan26767.225084002534.8517812.75
Mary Coleman25429.131720104087.69929.4476493.15
KeriIngle25295.62687833455.724038.2420736.15
SteveHelms24496.99135017801.42244.374756.14
DirkDeaton24348.410027920871.163784.86
LaDonnaAppelbaum24153.72445524520.122573.9920327.87
JeffPorter23895.76145090645.39118154518.94
MarkEllebracht23619.07415049834.252425.6930282.33
Bishop Davidson23273.272845.9933001.963732.869695.99
DougClemens23175.74503526049.721698.539681.27
PeterMerideth22772.13425819367.25506.88116.25
MitchellBoggs 22305.93200036450768.214144.07
AlexRiley22223.33572027854.29521.885313.37
BillOwen22134.8873.725550.74992763.82
NathanTate22118.05085341.651549.2557715.12
Benny Thomas 22104.552000038088.510227.1615983.95
LisaThomas21912.76152523500340.341587.24
TravisFitzwater21767.133300324501272.814403.46
BradleyPollitt21607.34190045530.181519762.66
RobertSauls20635.01694563843.754938.6638389.88
JustinHill20136.123950429462888.1434612.41
Charles Basye20130.354050203564.785832.45206284.66
Bruce Sassmann20024.382050020500475.62475.62
GregorySharpe19999.892502432511458932.92
JamesKimbrow19555.9820000.9820000.98445445
WesleyRogers19397.62495031096.75612.959501.36
JamieBurger19230.1821068309589060.3810717.82
BenBaker18720.633708.9871443.193675.2849231.92
KurtisGregory18256.081775030134.496373.0911783.41
JoshuaHurlbert18230.76611521510.27528.462859.24
JohnBlack18162.711093.2519342.5801263.52
JeffreyMessenger17937.4402855008194.05
IanMackey17860.883335.2623065.881810.215660.88
EmilyWeber17590.54419519539.371236.871948.83
MichaelDavis17262.27793020225.17879.642942.74
RudyVeit17166.72110017779.4851513126.15
TonyLovasco16311.862511201.75157.32780.76
HelenaWebb16280.0812961.1726589.793568.736440.55
LouisRiggs14799.176889.0726887.862263.928462.47
CyndiBuchheit-Courtway14630.9344517501.821531984.1
DougRichey14584.8179.6419716.241252215.56
LauraLoyacono14248.276365240155466.589566.73
AaronGriesheimer14098.74550225611472.0512054.65
KimberlyCollins14037.2164815266.12505.61978.92
SarahUnsicker13690.064755.519382.743834.2318367.05
JohnSimmons13672.2512505890128640142.24
JefferyPogue13571.930000
JohnVoss13409.71312.119437.11477.335875.22
CraigFishel13270.07016676.423403575.46
JeffKnight13242.142893.7671055.622180.9654128.86
SaraWalsh12880.7222023633.27712.5215933.8
LaneRoberts12872.8278911471.2550814.46
WileyPrice12478.935001240010003912.92
Eric Woods12308.52922.2523811.781445.088521.46
WillardHaley12255.581400134001144.421144.42
JeromeBarnes12224.41115075003101823.35
EricaHoffman11878.78117010312.641895.496931.84
Jeff Coleman11676.52225056973.955038.6743745.68
PeggyMcGaugh11361.2912501250655.99655.99
GretchenBangert11266.29235098721365.075700.38
AdamSchnelting11029.1750018112.03255.9834860.12
DanShaul10881.14100022259.536639.630931.3
ChrisBrown10847.696200121253001277.31
DaveGriffith10818.88800114757.519356.26102184.6
AshleyManlove10572.4810815.4739952.624243.3628439.57
ChrisDinkins10465.5699199124002400
RustyBlack10150.8410024242921.7512963.77
TylerMerkel10066.6317785177857468.377468.37
JamesMurphy10006.7660019713.533650.097824.55
RandallRailsback9708.2710856.113556.12843.223817.83
VictorAllred9659.06125097529.993286.6262348.03
BarbaraPhifer9501.1310483.6914176.193152.583723.87
DrewRogers9391.91890133928.158104.8524163.24
BradleyHudson9033.986357781.84467.452497.07
AdrianPlank8793.935197.2619275.454439.8710168.37
DorothyBailey8606.821550172902003.938550.29
WilliamPerry8438.214119.714499.552857.935941.64
PaulaBrown8110.914568878214550.3374360.85
BridgetMoore7975.055033125834294.234317.95
PhyllisHardwick7959.0712400124003940.933940.93
BillHardwick7882.18302.0511916.1702126.15
CheriReisch7527.791295416271280.835853.48
RyanJones7306.91109.5710109.572802.662802.66
AlanGray7254.332504846.763504367.13
MichaelO'Donnell7113.73950950135135
RaychelProudie6900.621007675654.083957.56
RhondaDolan6883.167823.847823.84131.84131.84
RandyPietzman6874.9950079341.8910652596.34
RickRoeber6850.56200018442.25870.211591.69
JasonChipman6736.6207600425.193569.51
BruceDegroot6717.32400042750.096904.2829643.75
KariChesney6596.65225412609.77258.334620.9
BryantWolfin6498.4210092100923593.583593.58
GabrielJones6348.144600118853622.314636.86
Darrell Atchison5934.842172.78302.7949.752367.86
RodgerReedy5908.14750100252006.17239.83
JamesShackelford5804.663798.1110997.32543.424608.54
DuellLauderdale5759.065987.166599.16706.7840.1
HermanMorse5580.81155023095014096.65
Tina Goodrick5505.51662.587877.21523.192226.05
Emma JeanPretto5175.847050.8710650.872298.665475.03
RichardWest 5065.361150105972773.854909.64
DonaldMayhew5046.365009430.0213954700.16
JohnKiehne4865.59437519784.424479.0112820.85
IngridBurnett4826.88157545906.54010.6334055.36
BeckyRuth4704.41250028178.12955.8824645.88
DeanVanSchoiack4516.116075106555865.216138.89
JacqueSample4385.733468.6510769.65756.985944.02
DanielRomine4275.4245004500224.58224.58
JeredTaylor4165.3408676.421149.298185.82
ElaineGannon4130.21200010220.17335014414.15
JaretHolden4097.281505.974930.97168.2503.2
BillOtto4070.7947954795434.21434.21
AdamSchwadron4028.3614256007.49605.41867.38
RonHicks3940.9906635554.871424.01
Karen Best3916.0141504850933.99933.99
TeonaMcGhaw-Boure'3825.934217.088345.582542.812542.81
DaveGragg3667.8621102110647.41647.41
DavidEvans3519.8212509476.422582.4811720.22
Barry Hovis2950.5310003132.32080.25
MattSain2921.4210312061.4106.38350.74
RonaldCopeland2863.4136403640776.59776.59
CindySlimp2838.7329375156966.622584.96
WallyLong2754.39776.6872.88615.141344.42
Joe Adams2676.768902776.31219.512697.02
ConnorNowalk2613.994354.014354.011490.021490.02
RickeyPerry2572247224720372.93
JermondMosley2571.23245014142.08177.768555.5
DannyBusick2567.74250250600600
JamesKalberloh2562.5228153565868.821002.48
PatriciaPike2533.6802596.75552.273002.11
RonStaggs2517.63259134.743564.445515.4
TerryBrown2354.39587591904286.226835.61
AndrewMcDaniel2349.415002250601.992061.64
DanStacy2341.6409776.132289.3713670.46
RaymondLampert2315.910601060205205
ChrisCarter2307.7312501434103368.98174493.42
AnnKelley2130.12014194.291007.6712834.07
VictorAbundis2106.45210315204.06408.12
MarkSharp2072.793584.649159.646420.396714.48
TomHannegan2072.44135044501176.592436.59
ScottCupps1964.745005006187.756187.75
ChrisBeyer1931.03115611561546.861546.86
Travis Smith 1893.53500050003106.473106.47
BrendaBreckenridge1802.98235723571171.451171.45
TerryBurgess1709.6924962496496.31496.31
EdwinLewis1708.131484.494669.77723.82822.12
BennieCook1704.333469.48983.45211.538052.78
TimTaylor1251.86514051403888.143888.14
BorisAbadzhyan1187.023353351550.061550.06
JamesWilliams11561415141599
BrendaMcKinney11501150115000
VickeKepling1139.4223704678.551183.83427.13
DerrickNowlin1060.424205567.22807.013865.05
MindiSmith1051.351422142248.6548.65
JeanEvans1001.7504201868.4532254.46
WadeKiefer996.05104010403.953.95
KevinWindham911.68040344.921404.1737728.82
Aaliyah Bailey908.411454.81704.81674.4796.41
TimothyFaber906.074002600839.381643.93
WilliamHeisse845.56459.251098.9178.91139.44
DonBaragary809.3450026001189.831790.66
HeatherDodd740.211334.342317.31256.831453.09
NeilSmith69612751275579579
BrandtVircks602.31751471501.36948.69
WoodrowPolston574.63837.19837.19193193
CynthiaBerne546.8590090063.1563.15
WesleyKorfe50150150100
AshleyAune472.47575575102.53102.53
LeePitman451.241597.411597.41144.22144.22
TerrenceFiala397.9835835187.1187.1
JessicaDeVoto388.3968068041.6141.61
JohnWest376.472118.2713323.494011.3811159.97
TracyGrundy290.76810810269.24269.24
JeffJustus286.39011562.9901631.22
AngelaThomas282.41700700417.59417.59
JamieBraden254.05555555300.95300.95
NicholasThomas182.43781.52781.52578.57578.57
SusanShumway172.0342542500
AllisonSchoolcraft170.064654654.944.94
JackBates136.87500600463.13463.13
NathanBowen125.204500324.8
JohnBoyd110.1313682996.15891.461182.87
TroyJefferson10010010000
AaronCraig10014014000
AaronHailey10014014000
David Giarratano84.05135013501265.951265.95
NolaWood31.55455455387.43387.43
AdamJenning14.880264.07029.94
TomHurst6.120470004753.52
AmberMoyers0404000
EdwinHogan00000
