April 2020 quarterly filings: House

Here are the April 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Dale
|Wright
|221863.53
|200500
|371928.42
|460
|27441.47
|Dean
|Plocher
|176522.9
|3620.09
|96657.34
|10323.18
|40609.86
|Rob
|Vescovo
|138789.6
|15863
|15863
|18065.01
|18065.01
|Tracy
|McCreery
|124049.93
|468
|32218
|1730.42
|3488.17
|Rory
|Rowland
|114070.54
|150
|134316.15
|3000
|22976.77
|Wayne
|Wallingford
|93831.72
|6911.79
|155496.66
|9213.44
|96583.18
|Jonathan
|Patterson
|93793.56
|1300
|61150
|644
|25684
|David
|Smith
|90674.68
|2500
|233782.65
|7784.35
|116494.5
|Hardy
|Billington
|75390.83
|490
|167882.79
|0
|49851.65
|Kip
|Kendrick
|71509.32
|3082.77
|18809.35
|2149.17
|9989.75
|Curtis
|Trent
|68736.4
|2750
|2750
|6609.36
|6609.36
|Bill
|Kidd
|60828.99
|2016.51
|22463.34
|2750.54
|13946.73
|Richard
|Brown
|57788.69
|1040
|71342.25
|510
|10126.63
|Nick
|Schroer
|50772.8
|4600
|49355
|2156
|24817.6
|Crystal
|Quade
|48080.3
|17010.65
|73832.14
|4540.96
|37681.12
|Mike
|Henderson
|45874.48
|2000
|180716.46
|101552.66
|124368.13
|J
|Eggleston
|43500.23
|2775
|13050
|475.97
|3249.1
|Donna
|Baringer
|43272.96
|250
|15789
|2989.53
|7114.17
|John
|Wiemann
|41741.62
|3000
|73647.48
|8424.19
|41476.78
|Michael
|McGirl
|41112.53
|1650
|63300.14
|70
|11994.39
|Margaret "Maggie"
|Nurrenbern
|39270.01
|8503.19
|46252.49
|1027.51
|4842.48
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|37784.12
|17929.97
|43669.97
|268.35
|697.88
|Trish
|Gunby
|37712.62
|16911.44
|20098.94
|11374.82
|16593.54
|Terry
|Thompson
|37683.03
|700
|11956.29
|50
|750.51
|Patricia
|Lewis
|37336.22
|13294.65
|48751.6
|2588.49
|8730.98
|David
|Gregory
|37222.89
|11500
|65946.02
|4559.88
|30163.14
|Kenneth
|Jamison
|35420.28
|1230
|39603.17
|1802.28
|4182.89
|Phil
|Christofanelli
|33682.87
|0
|32540
|499.08
|5792.31
|Jeff
|Munzinger
|33285.71
|16007.79
|38209.7
|394.88
|1028.7
|Mike
|Haffner
|32958.14
|1950
|28354
|0
|1160.05
|Judy
|Morgan
|32723.64
|0
|45
|310
|1511.99
|Brenda
|Shields
|32247.28
|550
|16464.5
|506
|2275.28
|Macy
|Mitchell
|30205.48
|18265
|37965
|2473.19
|7289.46
|Martha
|Stevens
|29256.7
|1400
|8354.58
|1004.72
|3249.42
|Steve
|Butz
|28949.84
|295
|26780.5
|53
|5675.93
|Robert
|Bromley
|28161.6
|2800
|28725
|150
|3289.45
|Dan
|Houx
|26937.29
|3600
|151808.27
|6832.85
|86027.93
|Shamed
|Dogan
|26767.2
|250
|8400
|2534.85
|17812.75
|Mary
|Coleman
|25429.13
|1720
|104087.6
|9929.44
|76493.15
|Keri
|Ingle
|25295.62
|6878
|33455.72
|4038.24
|20736.15
|Steve
|Helms
|24496.99
|1350
|17801.42
|244.37
|4756.14
|Dirk
|Deaton
|24348.4
|100
|27920
|871.16
|3784.86
|LaDonna
|Appelbaum
|24153.72
|4455
|24520.12
|2573.99
|20327.87
|Jeff
|Porter
|23895.76
|1450
|90645.39
|1181
|54518.94
|Mark
|Ellebracht
|23619.07
|4150
|49834.25
|2425.69
|30282.33
|Bishop
|Davidson
|23273.27
|2845.99
|33001.96
|3732.86
|9695.99
|Doug
|Clemens
|23175.74
|5035
|26049.72
|1698.53
|9681.27
|Peter
|Merideth
|22772.13
|4258
|19367.25
|506.8
|8116.25
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|22305.93
|2000
|36450
|768.2
|14144.07
|Alex
|Riley
|22223.33
|5720
|27854.29
|521.88
|5313.37
|Bill
|Owen
|22134.88
|73.7
|25550.7
|499
|2763.82
|Nathan
|Tate
|22118.05
|0
|85341.65
|1549.25
|57715.12
|Benny
|Thomas
|22104.55
|20000
|38088.5
|10227.16
|15983.95
|Lisa
|Thomas
|21912.76
|1525
|23500
|340.34
|1587.24
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|21767.13
|3300
|32450
|1272.8
|14403.46
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|21607.34
|1900
|45530.1
|815
|19762.66
|Robert
|Sauls
|20635.01
|6945
|63843.75
|4938.66
|38389.88
|Justin
|Hill
|20136.12
|3950
|42946
|2888.14
|34612.41
|Charles
|Basye
|20130.35
|4050
|203564.78
|5832.45
|206284.66
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|20024.38
|20500
|20500
|475.62
|475.62
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|19999.89
|250
|24325
|1145
|8932.92
|James
|Kimbrow
|19555.98
|20000.98
|20000.98
|445
|445
|Wesley
|Rogers
|19397.62
|4950
|31096.75
|612.95
|9501.36
|Jamie
|Burger
|19230.18
|21068
|30958
|9060.38
|10717.82
|Ben
|Baker
|18720.63
|3708.98
|71443.19
|3675.28
|49231.92
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|18256.08
|17750
|30134.49
|6373.09
|11783.41
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|18230.76
|6115
|21510.27
|528.46
|2859.24
|John
|Black
|18162.71
|1093.25
|19342.58
|0
|1263.52
|Jeffrey
|Messenger
|17937.44
|0
|28550
|0
|8194.05
|Ian
|Mackey
|17860.88
|3335.26
|23065.88
|1810.2
|15660.88
|Emily
|Weber
|17590.54
|4195
|19539.37
|1236.87
|1948.83
|Michael
|Davis
|17262.27
|7930
|20225.17
|879.64
|2942.74
|Rudy
|Veit
|17166.72
|1100
|17779.48
|515
|13126.15
|Tony
|Lovasco
|16311.86
|25
|11201.75
|157.3
|2780.76
|Helena
|Webb
|16280.08
|12961.17
|26589.79
|3568.73
|6440.55
|Louis
|Riggs
|14799.17
|6889.07
|26887.86
|2263.92
|8462.47
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|14630.9
|3445
|17501.82
|153
|1984.1
|Doug
|Richey
|14584.8
|179.64
|19716.24
|125
|2215.56
|Laura
|Loyacono
|14248.27
|6365
|24015
|5466.58
|9566.73
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|14098.74
|550
|22561
|1472.05
|12054.65
|Kimberly
|Collins
|14037.2
|1648
|15266.12
|505.61
|978.92
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|13690.06
|4755.5
|19382.74
|3834.23
|18367.05
|John
|Simmons
|13672.25
|1250
|58901
|286
|40142.24
|Jeffery
|Pogue
|13571.93
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John
|Voss
|13409.7
|1312.1
|19437.1
|1477.33
|5875.22
|Craig
|Fishel
|13270.07
|0
|16676.42
|340
|3575.46
|Jeff
|Knight
|13242.14
|2893.76
|71055.62
|2180.96
|54128.86
|Sara
|Walsh
|12880.7
|2220
|23633.27
|712.52
|15933.8
|Lane
|Roberts
|12872.8
|2789
|11471.25
|50
|814.46
|Wiley
|Price
|12478.9
|3500
|12400
|1000
|3912.92
|Eric
|Woods
|12308.5
|2922.25
|23811.78
|1445.08
|8521.46
|Willard
|Haley
|12255.58
|1400
|13400
|1144.42
|1144.42
|Jerome
|Barnes
|12224.41
|1150
|7500
|310
|1823.35
|Erica
|Hoffman
|11878.78
|1170
|10312.64
|1895.49
|6931.84
|Jeff
|Coleman
|11676.52
|2250
|56973.95
|5038.67
|43745.68
|Peggy
|McGaugh
|11361.29
|1250
|1250
|655.99
|655.99
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|11266.29
|2350
|9872
|1365.07
|5700.38
|Adam
|Schnelting
|11029.17
|500
|18112.03
|255.98
|34860.12
|Dan
|Shaul
|10881.14
|1000
|22259.53
|6639.6
|30931.3
|Chris
|Brown
|10847.69
|6200
|12125
|300
|1277.31
|Dave
|Griffith
|10818.88
|800
|114757.5
|19356.26
|102184.6
|Ashley
|Manlove
|10572.48
|10815.47
|39952.62
|4243.36
|28439.57
|Chris
|Dinkins
|10465.56
|991
|991
|2400
|2400
|Rusty
|Black
|10150.84
|100
|24242
|921.75
|12963.77
|Tyler
|Merkel
|10066.63
|17785
|17785
|7468.37
|7468.37
|James
|Murphy
|10006.76
|600
|19713.53
|3650.09
|7824.55
|Randall
|Railsback
|9708.27
|10856.1
|13556.1
|2843.22
|3817.83
|Victor
|Allred
|9659.06
|1250
|97529.99
|3286.62
|62348.03
|Barbara
|Phifer
|9501.13
|10483.69
|14176.19
|3152.58
|3723.87
|Drew
|Rogers
|9391.91
|8901
|33928.15
|8104.85
|24163.24
|Bradley
|Hudson
|9033.98
|635
|7781.84
|467.45
|2497.07
|Adrian
|Plank
|8793.93
|5197.26
|19275.45
|4439.87
|10168.37
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|8606.82
|1550
|17290
|2003.93
|8550.29
|William
|Perry
|8438.21
|4119.7
|14499.55
|2857.93
|5941.64
|Paula
|Brown
|8110.91
|4568
|87821
|4550.33
|74360.85
|Bridget
|Moore
|7975.05
|5033
|12583
|4294.23
|4317.95
|Phyllis
|Hardwick
|7959.07
|12400
|12400
|3940.93
|3940.93
|Bill
|Hardwick
|7882.18
|302.05
|11916.17
|0
|2126.15
|Cheri
|Reisch
|7527.79
|1295
|41627
|1280.8
|35853.48
|Ryan
|Jones
|7306.91
|109.57
|10109.57
|2802.66
|2802.66
|Alan
|Gray
|7254.33
|250
|4846.76
|350
|4367.13
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|7113.73
|950
|950
|135
|135
|Raychel
|Proudie
|6900.62
|100
|7675
|654.08
|3957.56
|Rhonda
|Dolan
|6883.16
|7823.84
|7823.84
|131.84
|131.84
|Randy
|Pietzman
|6874.99
|500
|79341.89
|106
|52596.34
|Rick
|Roeber
|6850.56
|2000
|18442.25
|870.21
|1591.69
|Jason
|Chipman
|6736.62
|0
|7600
|425.19
|3569.51
|Bruce
|Degroot
|6717.32
|4000
|42750.09
|6904.28
|29643.75
|Kari
|Chesney
|6596.65
|2254
|12609.77
|258.33
|4620.9
|Bryant
|Wolfin
|6498.42
|10092
|10092
|3593.58
|3593.58
|Gabriel
|Jones
|6348.14
|4600
|11885
|3622.31
|4636.86
|Darrell
|Atchison
|5934.84
|2172.7
|8302.7
|949.75
|2367.86
|Rodger
|Reedy
|5908.14
|750
|10025
|2006.1
|7239.83
|James
|Shackelford
|5804.66
|3798.11
|10997.3
|2543.42
|4608.54
|Duell
|Lauderdale
|5759.06
|5987.16
|6599.16
|706.7
|840.1
|Herman
|Morse
|5580.81
|1550
|23095
|0
|14096.65
|Tina
|Goodrick
|5505.5
|1662.58
|7877.21
|523.19
|2226.05
|Emma Jean
|Pretto
|5175.84
|7050.87
|10650.87
|2298.66
|5475.03
|Richard
|West
|5065.36
|1150
|10597
|2773.85
|4909.64
|Donald
|Mayhew
|5046.36
|500
|9430.02
|1395
|4700.16
|John
|Kiehne
|4865.59
|4375
|19784.42
|4479.01
|12820.85
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|4826.88
|1575
|45906.5
|4010.63
|34055.36
|Becky
|Ruth
|4704.41
|2500
|28178.1
|2955.88
|24645.88
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|4516.11
|6075
|10655
|5865.21
|6138.89
|Jacque
|Sample
|4385.73
|3468.65
|10769.65
|756.98
|5944.02
|Daniel
|Romine
|4275.42
|4500
|4500
|224.58
|224.58
|Jered
|Taylor
|4165.34
|0
|8676.42
|1149.29
|8185.82
|Elaine
|Gannon
|4130.21
|2000
|10220.17
|3350
|14414.15
|Jaret
|Holden
|4097.28
|1505.97
|4930.97
|168.2
|503.2
|Bill
|Otto
|4070.79
|4795
|4795
|434.21
|434.21
|Adam
|Schwadron
|4028.36
|1425
|6007.49
|605.4
|1867.38
|Ron
|Hicks
|3940.99
|0
|6635
|554.87
|1424.01
|Karen
|Best
|3916.01
|4150
|4850
|933.99
|933.99
|Teona
|McGhaw-Boure'
|3825.93
|4217.08
|8345.58
|2542.81
|2542.81
|Dave
|Gragg
|3667.86
|2110
|2110
|647.41
|647.41
|David
|Evans
|3519.82
|1250
|9476.42
|2582.48
|11720.22
|Barry
|Hovis
|2950.53
|1000
|3132.32
|0
|80.25
|Matt
|Sain
|2921.42
|103
|12061.4
|106.3
|8350.74
|Ronald
|Copeland
|2863.41
|3640
|3640
|776.59
|776.59
|Cindy
|Slimp
|2838.73
|2937
|5156
|966.62
|2584.96
|Wally
|Long
|2754.39
|776.6
|872.88
|615.14
|1344.42
|Joe
|Adams
|2676.76
|890
|2776.31
|219.51
|2697.02
|Connor
|Nowalk
|2613.99
|4354.01
|4354.01
|1490.02
|1490.02
|Rickey
|Perry
|2572
|2472
|2472
|0
|372.93
|Jermond
|Mosley
|2571.23
|2450
|14142.08
|177.76
|8555.5
|Danny
|Busick
|2567.74
|250
|250
|600
|600
|James
|Kalberloh
|2562.52
|2815
|3565
|868.82
|1002.48
|Patricia
|Pike
|2533.68
|0
|2596.75
|552.27
|3002.11
|Ron
|Staggs
|2517.6
|325
|9134.74
|3564.44
|5515.4
|Terry
|Brown
|2354.39
|5875
|9190
|4286.22
|6835.61
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|2349.4
|1500
|2250
|601.99
|2061.64
|Dan
|Stacy
|2341.64
|0
|9776.13
|2289.37
|13670.46
|Raymond
|Lampert
|2315.9
|1060
|1060
|205
|205
|Chris
|Carter
|2307.73
|1250
|143410
|3368.98
|174493.42
|Ann
|Kelley
|2130.12
|0
|14194.29
|1007.67
|12834.07
|Victor
|Abundis
|2106.45
|210
|315
|204.06
|408.12
|Mark
|Sharp
|2072.79
|3584.64
|9159.64
|6420.39
|6714.48
|Tom
|Hannegan
|2072.44
|1350
|4450
|1176.59
|2436.59
|Scott
|Cupps
|1964.74
|500
|500
|6187.75
|6187.75
|Chris
|Beyer
|1931.03
|1156
|1156
|1546.86
|1546.86
|Travis
|Smith
|1893.53
|5000
|5000
|3106.47
|3106.47
|Brenda
|Breckenridge
|1802.98
|2357
|2357
|1171.45
|1171.45
|Terry
|Burgess
|1709.69
|2496
|2496
|496.31
|496.31
|Edwin
|Lewis
|1708.13
|1484.49
|4669.77
|723.8
|2822.12
|Bennie
|Cook
|1704.33
|3469.4
|8983.4
|5211.53
|8052.78
|Tim
|Taylor
|1251.86
|5140
|5140
|3888.14
|3888.14
|Boris
|Abadzhyan
|1187.02
|335
|335
|1550.06
|1550.06
|James
|Williams
|1156
|1415
|1415
|9
|9
|Brenda
|McKinney
|1150
|1150
|1150
|0
|0
|Vicke
|Kepling
|1139.42
|2370
|4678.55
|1183.8
|3427.13
|Derrick
|Nowlin
|1060.4
|2420
|5567.2
|2807.01
|3865.05
|Mindi
|Smith
|1051.35
|1422
|1422
|48.65
|48.65
|Jean
|Evans
|1001.75
|0
|4201
|868.45
|32254.46
|Wade
|Kiefer
|996.05
|1040
|1040
|3.95
|3.95
|Kevin
|Windham
|911.68
|0
|40344.92
|1404.17
|37728.82
|Aaliyah
|Bailey
|908.41
|1454.8
|1704.81
|674.4
|796.41
|Timothy
|Faber
|906.07
|400
|2600
|839.38
|1643.93
|William
|Heisse
|845.56
|459.25
|1098.91
|78.91
|139.44
|Don
|Baragary
|809.34
|500
|2600
|1189.83
|1790.66
|Heather
|Dodd
|740.21
|1334.34
|2317.3
|1256.83
|1453.09
|Neil
|Smith
|696
|1275
|1275
|579
|579
|Brandt
|Vircks
|602.31
|75
|1471
|501.36
|948.69
|Woodrow
|Polston
|574.63
|837.19
|837.19
|193
|193
|Cynthia
|Berne
|546.85
|900
|900
|63.15
|63.15
|Wesley
|Korfe
|501
|501
|501
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Aune
|472.47
|575
|575
|102.53
|102.53
|Lee
|Pitman
|451.24
|1597.41
|1597.41
|144.22
|144.22
|Terrence
|Fiala
|397.9
|835
|835
|187.1
|187.1
|Jessica
|DeVoto
|388.39
|680
|680
|41.61
|41.61
|John
|West
|376.47
|2118.27
|13323.49
|4011.38
|11159.97
|Tracy
|Grundy
|290.76
|810
|810
|269.24
|269.24
|Jeff
|Justus
|286.39
|0
|11562.99
|0
|1631.22
|Angela
|Thomas
|282.41
|700
|700
|417.59
|417.59
|Jamie
|Braden
|254.05
|555
|555
|300.95
|300.95
|Nicholas
|Thomas
|182.43
|781.52
|781.52
|578.57
|578.57
|Susan
|Shumway
|172.03
|425
|425
|0
|0
|Allison
|Schoolcraft
|170.06
|465
|465
|4.94
|4.94
|Jack
|Bates
|136.87
|500
|600
|463.13
|463.13
|Nathan
|Bowen
|125.2
|0
|450
|0
|324.8
|John
|Boyd
|110.13
|1368
|2996.15
|891.46
|1182.87
|Troy
|Jefferson
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Craig
|100
|140
|140
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Hailey
|100
|140
|140
|0
|0
|David
|Giarratano
|84.05
|1350
|1350
|1265.95
|1265.95
|Nola
|Wood
|31.55
|455
|455
|387.43
|387.43
|Adam
|Jenning
|14.88
|0
|264.07
|0
|29.94
|Tom
|Hurst
|6.12
|0
|4700
|0
|4753.52
|Amber
|Moyers
|0
|40
|40
|0
|0
|Edwin
|Hogan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
