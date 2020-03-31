Ashcroft on elections during coronavirus pandemic: ‘Slightly different process’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — This year’s candidate filing is “a slightly different process” than normal in the wake of COVID-19, according to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, but his office is continuing to carry out its typical election year duties.

Ashcroft sat down with The Missouri Times’ publisher Scott Faughn for a live interview from the Kirkpatrick Building to discuss changes in operation due to coronavirus. More than 1,000 Missourians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far.

“As much as possible, we wanted to show that we’re gonna get through these turbulent times,” Ashcroft said regarding changes to elections and candidate filing. “We need to be the stability.”

Ashcroft detailed the steps his staff is taking to promote a healthy yet functional environment, including limiting in-person staff and changes to the way people file for office.

He also discussed his office’s health-conscious filing methods, turnout projections, and more.

You can watch the full interview here.