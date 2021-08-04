Brad Christ announces bid for open House seat in St. Louis County

Businessman Brad Christ has announced his candidacy for State Representative of District 96 in St. Louis County. With Rep. David Gregory’s decision to run for State Auditor, the seat is now open for a newcomer. The district includes a mixture of Sunset Hills, Fenton, and South County. The Lindbergh and Mehlville School districts reside within the district as well. Christ, running as a Republican, had words of praise for the vacating officeholder.

“I applaud Rep. Gregory for his courage to bring conservative values to the only statewide seat in Missouri currently held by a Democrat. I, too, look forward to maintaining our way of life and preserving our rights here in St. Louis County.”

Born and raised in Missouri, Brad has spent the vast majority of his life in the greater St. Louis area. He touts a background in business and currently serves as a director for a professional services firm. He is also recognized for his leadership as an ambassador for ACG (Association of Corporate Growth), a mentor for business accelerator Capital Innovators, and president of his local homeowner’s association.

“Public service is very important to me and my family. It’s about not just giving back but building up your local community to ensure that all of our children can inherit a world better than before.”

Brad has summarized his legislative priorities with the phrase, “small government, smart government, common sense, and core values.” Specifically, this includes initiatives to keep taxes low, encourage economic growth, and defend constitutional rights. He has volunteered his time with Mission St. Louis and as a lector at his parish. As a parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure Church, Brad also holds strong Christian convictions.

“I am first and foremost a Christian. And as a Christian, it is my duty to love my neighbor and seek justice for all. I will defend the right to life, uphold our right to self-protection, and support those in law enforcement who keep us safe.”

Brad and his wife, Erin, have four children ages seven, six, four, and one. They enjoy year-round sports, swimming in the summers, and Cardinals baseball.

For more information about the campaign, please visit: www.bradchristformo.com.