Galloway releases audit of DCI – Insurance; report gives rating of ‘excellent’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of the Department of Commerce and Insurance – Insurance (DCI – Insurance). The DCI – Insurance regulates the insurance industry in Missouri through enforcement of state laws.

The audit identified no findings and gave a rating of “excellent,” the highest possible. The previous audit of DCI – Insurance, released in 2020, gave a rating of “good.”

A copy of the audit can be found here.