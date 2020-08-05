Gannon wins the SD 3 nomination

Rep. Elaine Gannon secured the Republican nomination for SD 3, beating out Kent Scism and Joshua Barrett with a healthy lead over runner-up Barrett.

“I truly appreciate the support I received from voters and volunteers across the region. I also want to thank organized labor and all of the state’s education organizations — the MSTA, Better Schools for Missouri, and the NEA — for all of their support. I could not have done this without you,” Gannon said. “In the Missouri Senate, I will work hard for this district. I will stand up for our values, fight for policies like increased workforce training opportunities that can help attract family-supporting jobs to this region, and work to lower taxes and get unnecessary red tape out of our way.”

Gannon won 43 percent to Barrett’s 36 and Scism’s 21 with nearly all precincts reporting by late Tuesday night.

Gannon represented HD 115 since 2015. She has served as vice-chair on the Special Committee on Tourism and the Higher Education Committee during her time in the General Assembly. She spent 32 years as a junior high physical education teacher and coach prior to joining the legislature.

Scism was favored early in the race but faltered under the weight of PAC money spent by Barrett. Barrett, a veteran, found himself mired in controversy over his past, financial concerns, and drama around a campaign sign.

The race was for SD 3 which covers Bonne Terre and Farmington. Sen. Gary Romine was term-limited and but had already left the upper chamber after receiving an appointment to serve on the State Tax Commission.

Gannon reported $0 in cash on hand prior to the primary, while Scism reported more than $29,000 in the bank and Barrett more than $21,500.