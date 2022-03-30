Buy Missouri Day scheduled for April 13th at State Capitol

JEFERSON CITY, Mo.— Buy Missouri Day, which is a day intended for current Buy Missouri Members to participate in a trade-show-like event at the Missouri State Capitol. It will be held Wednesday, April 13th, 10:00am to 3:00pm in the Missouri State Capitol 3rd Floor Rotunda.

Buy Missouri Members are welcome to set up an informational booth to promote their business and what they do to legislators and Missourians who have come to learn more about the variety of items made in Missouri. Members booth’s will be located throughout the Rotunda where they will share more information about their businesses and the products they manufacture here in Missouri.

Only current Buy Missouri Members will be able to attend, if you would like to sign up to be a Buy Missouri Member, you can submit an application here.

If you are interested in participating and would like to reserve a booth, please RSVP by Monday, April 4th, here. There is limited space, so booths will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

For any questions please contact the Lieutenant Governors office at 573-751-4727.