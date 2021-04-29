Capitol Briefs: David Tyson Smith sworn into Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Columbia’s HD 45 officially has a representative in the Capitol again: David Tyson Smith was sworn into office Thursday morning.

Smith, an attorney, replaced former Rep. Kip Kendrick in the House after he overwhelming won his special election earlier this year. He is the first Black representative to serve Boone County.

“I am dedicated to getting up every day to make sure that every voter’s rights are protected and that everyone has a fair and equitable access to the ballot,” Smith previously said after his election. “I want this victory to inspire renewed engagement in the political process.”

Smith was selected by the Boone County Democrats from a field of three to fill the seat in January.

Kendrick, also a Democrat, left office to serve as Sen. Greg Razer’s chief of staff shortly before the legislative session began.

Smith’s family was on hand Thursday to witness his historic swearing-in.

Smith is an attorney who practices personal injury and criminal defense cases through his firm, Smith & Parnell LLC. He’s fought for criminal justice reform and led the effort for Columbia’s Citizen Police Review Board.

Additionally, Smith has served on the board for the Ragtag Cinema, an independent film theater in Columbia.