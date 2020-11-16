Kendrick leaving House to serve as Razer’s chief of staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Kip Kendrick, the ranking minority member on the House Budget Committee, is leaving the legislature to serve as Greg Razer’s chief of staff in the Senate.

Kendrick had one final term left in the House representing HD 45 but will forgo it to join Razer’s office in January 2021. Razer, a Democrat, was recently elected to serve SD 7 in the Kansas City area.

“I am excited to have Kip join my team in this new role,” Razer said. “During his tenure as a member of the House of Representatives, he has proven himself as a leader who serves with compassion for all Missourians; his depth of knowledge of our state’s budget and agencies will be invaluable; and he shares my goal to be respected as a statesman by members on both sides of the political aisle as we fight for what’s right for the people of the 7th District and all of Missouri.”

Aside from the Budget Committee, Kendrick is also the ranking minority member of the Special Committee on Government Oversight. Additionally, Kendrick serves on the Ethics and Higher Education committees.

He was first elected to represent the Columbia area district in 2014, replacing longtime Demcoratic state Rep. Chris Kelly. He is the vice-chairman of the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee and sits on the board of the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan, according to his House biography.

“I am humbled to accept the offer made by Sen.-elect Razer to serve as his chief of staff,” Kendrick said. “Razer and I have shared interests in policy and priorities. He will make an excellent senator, and I am excited to be part of the team.”

The Democratic lawmakers served on the Budget Committee together for three years.

Earlier this year, Kendrick pushed the Missouri Legislature to tackle potential mail-in voting issues ahead of the 2020 elections. He implored Gov. Mike Parson to call an expanded special session to allow mail-in ballots that arrived late to still be counted.

Given his background with health care, Kendrick has also been a vocal voice in the General Assembly when it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, often calling for a mask ordinance.

Since Kendrick will not be sworn into his final term, it will be up to the governor to call a special election for HD 45. The Boone County central committees will be tasked with nominating the candidates for the special election.