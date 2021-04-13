Capitol Briefs: EPA recognizes Energy Star partners in Missouri

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring four Energy Star partners in Missouri this year.

Emerson Sensi in St. Louis, City of Columbia Water and Light, True Manufacturing in O’Fallon, and Parkway Schools in St. Louis County were selected as recipients of 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year awards. EPA and DOE named 206 partners from 39 states this year.

“These four diverse partners highlight the range of companies and school districts that can truly make a difference in energy efficiency and community service,” Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Ed Chu said. “We look forward to their continued partnership and hope others in the St. Louis metropolitan community and beyond will participate in the future.”

True Manufacturing earned the Partner of the Year Award in Product Design for its increased sales of ENERGY STAR-certified products while Columbia Water and Light was awarded the award for sustained excellence for expanding operations for low and moderate-income customers.

Emerson Sensi was recognized for its use of social media, winning its second Partner of the Year Award in the Product Brand Owner category in a row.

Parkway Schools was awarded the Partner of the Year Award in Energy Management for preventing more than 77,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions through clean energy initiatives since 2010.

Energy Star is a government-backed clean energy information group. It has been active since 1992.