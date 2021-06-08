Casey Wasser named Missouri Soy COO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After serving as its policy director for several years, Casey Wasser is stepping into a new role as the chief operating officer for the Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council, and Foundation for Soy Innovation.

Wasser’s promotion is effective July 1. The position is new for the organization, and Wasser will also continue leading the group’s policy work.

“It’s an honor to work for Missouri’s farmers,” Wasser said. “I appreciate the opportunity to grow in service to our growers and partners. Missouri Soybean has a strong track record of success, and the future is bright for Missouri’s number one crop.”

Wasser has served as the director of policy since 2016, spearheading the effort to facilitate repayment of the Missouri Qualified Biodiesel Producer Incentive Fund in his first year with the group after the state fell behind on payments. He also worked with the association on policies including proposed increases to farm regulations, land value assessments, and proposed taxes on disaster payments.

This session, Wasser voiced his support for a proposed biodiesel minimum. He also testified in favor of a bill that would restrict agencies beyond the Department of Natural Resources, local law enforcement, and other authorities from inspecting agricultural facilities. That piece made it through the legislative process and awaits the governor’s signature.

CEO and Executive Director Gary Wheeler praised Wasser’s leadership over the years and welcomed him to the new position.

“This is an important and exciting step forward for our ability to grow in service to Missouri farmers and with the opportunities and challenges across the soy value chain,” Wheeler said. “Casey has accomplished great things within our policy efforts, and he is truly seen as a leader and friend to our industry. He has proven himself time and time again to help manage our organizations, and this is a strong fit with his leadership on policy efforts at the state and federal levels.”

Before joining Missouri Soy, Wasser worked as the legislative liaison for the Department of Revenue.