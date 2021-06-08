Capitol Briefs: Missouri takes home 3 StateScoop technology awards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri was awarded three StateScoop 50 awards this year, recognizing its achievements in technology and public service.

MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson won the State Leadership of the Year Award for his work on the state’s COVID-19 dashboards. JoAnn Harbison, client service manager for the Office of Administration IT Services Division (ITSD), was awarded the State Up and Comer Award for her leadership in the implementation of electronic laboratory reporting. Finally, the state’s Department of Revenue Answers (DORA) chatbot won State IT Innovation of the Year.

“We owe it to Missourians to be the best public servants we possibly can, and we do that by constantly seeking ways to do better than we have done before,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “We are proud of our team members for earning these awards and proving that even during a pandemic we can develop new and innovative ways to improve state government.”

OA Commissioner Sarah Steelman and Director of Revenue Ken Zellers applauded their employees, praising the dedication of state workers in the midst of the pandemic.

The accolades were awarded by the Scoop News Group, which focuses on technology and its role in state and local government. This year, 20 states and eight private-sector companies received awards.

This is the eighth year for the awards; Missouri employees took home five last year, the most of any state .