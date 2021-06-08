Capitol Briefs: Pro tem, speaker holding softball rematch at Mizzou

Play ball! Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and House Speaker Rob Vescovo’s softball teams are set to rematch later this month.

The Pro Tem and Speaker’s teams will play each other on Jun 19 at 4 p.m. The game will be held at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Schatz’s team took home the trophy during the annual legislative softball tournament in April after pitching a shutout game against the speaker’s team earlier in the tournament.

The event will raise money for the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association. The April softball tournament brought in $11,000 for the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City.