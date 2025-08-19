Catherine Hanaway: Missouri’s Political Trailblazer

Catherine Hanaway has spent decades shaping Missouri’s political and legal landscape. Recently announced as the state’s next Attorney General, Hanaway adds another milestone to a career defined by historic firsts, principled leadership, and hands-on legal expertise.

Born on November 8, 1963, in Schuyler, Nebraska, Hanaway grew up in rural Nebraska and Iowa, developing leadership early as president of her high school 4-H club and earning a marksman first-class certificate from the NRA in seventh grade. She attended the University of Missouri before earning a journalism degree from Creighton University and graduating in the top 10% of her law class at the Catholic University of America. After law school, she began her legal career at Peper, Martin Jensen, Maichel & Hetlage, the predecessor to what is now known as Husch Blackwell.

From Grassroots Organizer to Speaker of the House

Hanaway’s political journey began in the early 1990s with volunteer work on Republican campaigns. By 1993, she was managing operations for Senator Kit Bond across Northeast Missouri. She won her first election to the Missouri House in 1998 and became Republican Minority Leader by 2000. Her strategic leadership and organizational skill culminated in 2003 when she led House Republicans to the majority and became Missouri’s first female Speaker of the House. Back in 2016, we dubbed Hanaway ‘Missouri’s Red State Architect,’ recognizing her role in shifting Missouri from a national bellwether to a firmly conservative state.

Her tenure as Speaker was marked by major legislative victories, including Missouri’s first concealed-carry law, reforming the foster care system after the death of toddler Dominic James, advancing pro-life policies, and opposing tax increases. Colleagues and opponents alike remember her work ethic and strategic planning. Former Chief of Staff Chuck Caisley said, “She didn’t waste a lot of time doing things other leaders had done. She had a plan, and the hard work paid off.”

Leadership in Law and Justice

After leaving the legislature, Hanaway was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri from 2005 to 2009, prosecuting over 4,000 cases with a focus on methamphetamine trafficking, child exploitation, government corruption, and Medicare and Medicaid fraud. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen recalled, “She was one of the very few U.S. Attorneys who actually walked into court and tried cases herself… brilliant, but with common sense, and always ethical.”

Hanaway then transitioned to the private sector, joining Husch Blackwell in 2013, where she helped establish the firm’s government solutions group and led litigation teams on high-profile commercial and regulatory enforcement matters. In 2021 she became the firm’s first female chairperson. The then Husch Blackwell CEO, Paul Eberle, praised her “grace under pressure, teamwork, and the ability to block out distractions to stay focused on goals,” while her predecessor Greg Smith highlighted her proven ability to lead complex organizations.

Returning to Missouri Politics

More than a decade after leaving elected office, Hanaway remains a prominent figure in Missouri politics. Her 2016 gubernatorial campaign highlighted her law-and-order credentials, support for law enforcement, Second Amendment rights, and pro-life advocacy. From standing among demonstrators outside Planned Parenthood in Columbia to RV tours across the state, Hanaway has consistently combined grassroots organizing with strategic planning, proving she can rally support while maintaining measured, authentic leadership.

Her conservative principles are rooted in her faith and family. “To whom much is given, from whom much will be expected,” she had said on the campaign trail. “God has given me great parents, a great husband, and great kids. I think you’re called upon to make as much of it as you can.”

The Next Chapter: Attorney General

Now, as Missouri’s next Attorney General, Hanaway brings decades of legislative, prosecutorial, and private-sector experience to the state’s top law enforcement office. From the rural fields of Nebraska to the Speaker’s podium in Jefferson City, from federal courtrooms to leading one of the nation’s top 200 law firms, her career reflects a blend of tenacity, strategy, and principle. Missouri’s next Attorney General is no stranger to challenges, and she has already proven she can meet them head-on.



