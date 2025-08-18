Missouri’s AG Shake-Up: The Shortlist of Potential Next Picks

With Andrew Bailey leaving the Attorney General’s office to become the new Deputy Director of the FBI, Governor Kehoe is now left to pick the next AG. The Attorney General’s role carries enormous influence, from shaping litigation strategy and defending state laws to steering high-profile investigations, making this appointment a pivotal moment for Missouri’s future. Several prominent names are already surfacing as potential successors.

Here’s a look at the leading contenders:

Senator David Gregory- A fast-rising figure in Missouri politics, Gregory has earned a reputation as a sharp legal mind with a knack for turning complex cases into actionable policy. Known for his meticulous approach and strong courtroom background, he’s positioned himself as one of the GOP’s most ambitious and dynamic legislators, someone many see as having a long political runway ahead.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer- A respected attorney and influential voice in the Missouri Senate, Luetkemeyer has long been mentioned as a rising star in state politics. He’s been floated not only as a contender for Attorney General, but also as a possible successor to Congressman Sam Graves or even as a candidate for a redrawn Fifth Congressional District.

Former Speaker Catherine Hanaway- The architect of “Red Missouri” Hanaway is a trailblazer in Missouri politics and a seasoned attorney. She previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and most recently chaired one of the nation’s top law firms. Her deep experience in both government and high-stakes litigation makes her one of the most qualified potential candidates on the list.

Treasurer Vivek Malek- Missouri’s current State Treasurer and an accomplished attorney, Malek made history as the first person of Indian descent to hold statewide office in Missouri. With a strong legal background and executive experience managing the state’s finances, Malek brings a unique blend of law and leadership to the table.

Lt. Gov. David Wasinger- An experienced attorney and business leader, Wasinger has deep ties to Missouri’s legal and political communities. His current statewide office and legal experience could position him as a serious candidate.

Senator Nick Schroer- A staunch conservative who played a major role in helping to pass Governor Kehoe’s crime plan, Schroer has developed a reputation for championing constitutional issues and individual liberties and could appeal to the Republican base as a fighter for Missouri values in the Attorney General’s office.

Chris Limbaugh- A name that carries considerable weight in Missouri politics, Limbaugh is an attorney with family ties to some of the state’s most influential Republican circles. While less publicly visible than some contenders, his connections and legal experience keep him in the conversation.

Tim Garrison- The former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Garrison earned respect for his work on violent crime and public corruption cases during his tenure. A Marine veteran and a seasoned prosecutor, Garrison’s law-and-order credentials would bring strong credibility to the office.

Bill Corrigan- A prominent St. Louis attorney and former GOP nominee for St. Louis County Exec, Corrigan has deep roots in Missouri’s legal and political communities. Known for his litigation experience and longstanding ties to party leadership, he is also a longtime friend and ally of the Kehoe family.