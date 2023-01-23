Combest tackles internet harassment in new book

Missouri politico and internet personality John Combest has written a new book. But it is not about politics.

Combest is mostly known for his presence on Twitter and on his website, where he lists popular Missouri political news stories from various outlets across the state.

Now he has moved into the realm of writing with his new book Stalking, Harassment, Internet Trolling: A Guide to Recovering and Rebuilding After Online Attacks.

The book itself is unique in the sense that it acts as a guide rather than a narrative or academic piece. The book is split into chapters, each chronicling different theoretical problematic situations the reader may find themselves in and some potential solutions to said situations.

Although Combest is probably best known for his interactions with Missouri politics, the book lacks politics in general.

Combest said he did this on purpose, in order to create a book that is useful for everyone, not just politicians.

“This is not a book written expressly for people in politics, but for anyone facing online attacks,” Combest said.

The book is also unique in its approach. Most remedies for online attacks include simply avoiding the online attacks or avoiding social media altogether. Combest spoke about his choice to include more hands-on approaches and solutions in his writing.

“Even though you block it from your mind, your mind is going to revisit it before you go to bed and when you wake up, and when you’re driving and when you’re in the shower. So the idea of avoiding it is terrible advice,” Combest said.

The book comes at a time where online harassment, especially over politics, has only become more prevalent. According to a study from the PEW Research Center, “Roughly four-in-ten Americans have experienced online harassment, with half of this group citing politics as the reason they think they were targeted.”

The study also includes data showing that more severe online encounters, physical threats, stalking, and sustained harassment have all increased in the past few years.

Combest also noted that his book also helps people who have not experienced online harassment.

“This is a preemptive book for people who haven’t lived through it yet, to learn the tools and develop the skills today to prepare you for that moment.”

If you would like to buy Stalking, Harassment, Internet Trolling: A Guide to Recovering and Rebuilding After Online Attacks, you can click the link here.