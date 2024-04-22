House expected to pass legislation to end landfill near Raymore, Lee’s Summit

After months of intense negotiations and community resistance, plans to construct a new landfill in Raymore, Missouri will move closer to being finally laid to rest.

After the Senate’s passage of House Bill 1751 last week, the legislation is now one step away from being sent to the governor’s desk for final approval. House majority leader Jonathan Patterson (R – Lee’s Summit) confirmed to media outlets today that he will bring the legislation to the floor tomorrow morning.

“I’m glad that the two parties have reached a satisfactory compromise,” said Patterson. “I will bring it to the House floor tomorrow and I expect to pass with broad support. This is legislation that had been a priority for the city of Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit school district so I’m very happy to see that we are able to get this done.”

The proposed landfill, which had been planned for development on the outskirts of the Creekmoor community in Raymore, was fiercely opposed by local residents and environmental groups. Citizen groups cited reasons such as potential impacts on property values and environmental risks, including pollution of nearby lakes and rivers.

The landfill was also officially opposed by the city of Lee’s Summit and the Lee’s Summit R-7 school district. One LSR-7 school, Summit Pointe Elementary, would have been within two miles of the potential landfill site.

After the city of Raymore passed a resolution last week that allowed the land owners to be compensated in exchange for an agreement to forgo building of the landfill, the final step of the deal is the passage of House Bill 1751, which was passed by a 24-7 vote in the Senate last week. Should the bill pass the House, it will go to Governor Michael L. Parson for final approval. This is the second year the legislation has been offered, after news of the landfill became public. A bill was introduced in the Missouri General Assembly in 2023 but did not make it to final passage, ultimately being blocked in the Senate.

The legislation is House Bill 1751, sponsored by Rep. Mike Haffner of Pleasant Hill.