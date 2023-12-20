Press Release: Former Deputy Attorney General Jesus Osete announces candidacy for 13th Judicial Circuit, Division 3

Columbia, Mo. — Former Deputy Attorney General Jesus Osete will run for Circuit Judge for Missouri’s 13th Judicial Circuit, Division 3. The seat, which covers Boone and Callaway counties, is currently held by the Hon. Kevin Crane, who has publicly announced he will not seek reelection.

“Judge Crane has served our community with distinction for over 30 years,” Osete said. “His devotion to the administration of justice and the rule of law is the kind I intend to bring to the bench for many years to come.”

Named an influential lawyer by Missouri Lawyers Media, Osete is currently in private practice, where he handles high-profile disputes in state and federal courts across the country. Osete previously served as Deputy Attorney General, where he advocated for Missourians’ interests before the U.S. Supreme Court. Osete also served as General Counsel to the Secretary of State, worked in the U.S. Senate, and completed clerkships for judges on both the Missouri Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

“Only in America can the immigrant grandson of a mechanic have the opportunity to uphold the Constitution at the highest court in the land,” Osete said. “In the coming months, I look forward to persuading voters why they should give me the opportunity to uphold the Constitution as a judge.”

Osete has a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, where he served as Senior Executive Editor of the Washington University Law Review. He and his wife reside in Columbia with their two children. They attend Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Osete is an alumni of the Missouri Bar’s leadership academy, and an active member in various local organizations. He is also a sought-after speaker on the U.S. Supreme Court.

For more information, please visit OseteforJudge.com.