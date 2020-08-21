Craig Fishel seeks re-election to Missouri House

Local businessman Craig Fishel is running to serve a second term in the Missouri House of Representatives. With a district that is entirely within Greene County, Fishel represents the southeast portion of the county and city of Springfield. He ran unopposed in the Republican primary on Aug. 4.

Fishel, known for his long-time commitment to the Springfield community, is often recognized for his small business, Fishel Pools, which he has owned and operated for over 40 years. Fishel touts a resume not just as a businessman, but also as a former Springfield City Councilman and church deacon. He is also a dedicated supporter of the local Boy Scouts chapters.

“As an Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts will always have a part of my heart. I love being able to give back to an organization that invested so much in me growing up and helped me become the man I am today. With my business background, I want to ensure our small businesses aren’t trampled over by government regulations, corporations, or high taxes. I will always stand in support of local business owners and their employees. Likewise, I will defend our religious freedom and right to worship–pandemic or no pandemic.”

While in his first term as a state representative, Fishel has fought to defend students’ rights to freedom of speech and promoted economic development for Greene County. His legislative priorities continue to be lowering taxes, defending pro-life policies, and upholding the right to bear arms. Other highlighted topics of interest include protecting local and city decision-making rights from big government and improving infrastructure. Fishel serves as Vice Chair of the Local Government Committee in addition to his membership in the Workforce Development and Economic Development Committees.

“As a Freshman Representative, I’ve witnessed the inefficiency of bureaucracy and broken political promises firsthand. I’ve seen radical liberals propose government solutions to the problems created by the very same government—as if that will fix anything! Thankfully, there are a few other conservative members like myself who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and clean up the messes left behind by government meddling. We need to maintain this common-sense approach of returning power to the people. I will always put the needs of my constituents first and fight to be their voice in the capitol.”

A Springfield native, Fishel graduated from Glendale High School and received his Bachelor of Science at Missouri State University. He is the proud husband of Donna and has two children and three grandchildren.

Concerning Election Day, Fishel says, “A vote for me is a vote for a local who understands local issues. I will make sure our values and way of life are defended in Jefferson City.”