Dan Shaul enters race for SD 22

Republican state Rep. Dan Shaul will campaign to take replace term-limited state Sen. Paul Wieland in the upper chamber, he announced Monday.

Shaul represents parts of Arnold, Barnhart, Imperial, Jefferson, and Kimmswick counties in HD 113. He is vying for SD 22 in the 2022 elections.

“Throughout the last year, we have witnessed elected officials and bureaucrats take advantage of a pandemic to exert more control over our citizens. Due to this government overreach, we witnessed the destruction of our economy, high unemployment, and disruption of our children’s education. I have made it a priority to support limited government and let businesses and families make decisions best for them,” Shaul said.

Shaul is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has been the executive state director of the Missouri Grocers Association since 2006. In the House, Shaul chairs the Election and Elected Officials Committee as well as the Special Committee on Redistricting. He also sits on the Financial Institutions and Legislative Review committees.

He said his experience at the Missouri Grocers Association led him to push back on government shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have got to keep our businesses open and our students in the classroom,” Shaul said. “There are safe ways to ensure our economy can continue to operate, our citizens can stay employed, and our students can continue to learn.”

The Senate district in question is considered safely Republican, with Wieland receiving more than 58 percent of the vote in 2018 when the seat was last up. Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, a Republican representing HD 97, also announced that she is running for the seat.

A few other state representatives are considering joining the fray.