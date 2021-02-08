Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman running for Senate in 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Just one month into her second term in the House, state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman is already making a bid for the upper chamber in 2022.

Coleman pointed to leadership in Washington D.C. — including the new presidential administration — as a major influence on her decision.

“Now more than ever we need principled conservatives in state government who will push back against the radical left’s cancel culture and defend our religious freedom, the unborn, and the Second Amendment,” Coleman said. “Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden are waging a war on Missourians’ God-given rights and our jobs. Missouri state government is the last line of defense.”

“I promise to always stand up for Missouri values and push back against liberal politicians in Jefferson City,” she continued. “It has been the honor of my life to represent House District 97, and I look forward to continuing to fight for my constituents in the state Senate.”

Coleman told The Missouri Times it was never too early to begin campaigning, and she valued the time it would take to listen to constituents.

Coleman outlined priorities for her run, including religious freedom, the Second Amendment, and immigration. Other priorities included backing law enforcement and attempting to curb illegal immigration.

She also included education in her platform: supporting in-person classes and promising to “oppose any anti-science​ efforts to keep our children out of the classroom.”

The Republican, who represents Jefferson and St. Louis counties, was first elected to the Missouri House in 2018. Coleman won her bid for a second term in the statehouse without opposition in November. She chairs the House Children and Families Committee and serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Special Committee on Litigation Reform. Outside of the statehouse, she practices law for the non-profit Thomas More Society.

Coleman’s home district is represented by Sen. Paul Wieland, who will term out next year. Given impending redistricting, it’s unclear what specific district Coleman will seek to represent.