Dave Berry joins First Capitol Advisors

First Capitol Advisors started off the new year with an addition to the team: Dave Berry.

Berry, who has worked in the government affairs industry for nearly a decade, joined the relatively new firm ahead of the legislative session, the group announced Tuesday. First Capitol Advisors, founded by former Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey, has clients focused on economic development, education, gaming, public safety, and transportation issues, among other things.

“I’m excited that Dave and I are able to continue working together,” Dempsey said. “He’s articulate, energetic, and someone who possesses great character and integrity.”

In Berry’s nine years of experience as a registered lobbyist in Missouri, he has worked on education and tax policy, gaming issues, transportation and economic development, and health care. Specifically, he has worked on charter expansion issues and the Hyperloop project as well as represented Invenergy with its wind transmission project.

Berry’s client list has included Accel Gaming, Amazon, and People United for Privacy.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of working with Tom for the past five years, and I believe he’s one of the most respected people in this business,” Berry said. “The level of trust he’s built with lawmakers and industry professionals is invaluable. I enjoy our collaboration; both of our work styles and skill-sets complement each other.”

Dempsey launched First Capitol Advisors, headquartered in St. Charles, in September 2020. The firm specializes in legislative and regulatory lobbying and other services at both the state and local levels.

Before branching out on his own, Dempsey worked as a partner with The Gate Way Group where Berry also worked. Dempsey served in the Missouri Legislature from 2000 to 2015, taking leadership roles in both the House and Senate.

Berry has been included on The Missouri Times’ 100+ List and 30 Under 30.

Cameron Gerber contributed to this report.