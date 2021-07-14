David Dorn honored with 2 memorial highways: ‘We are ensuring his legacy of service and compassion will not be forgotten’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Two highways in St. Louis will be renamed in memory of David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed in 2020.

Dorn, who served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 40 years, was fatally shot while providing security for a local pawn and jewelry store in the city during the protests brought on by the murder of George Floyd last year.

Sen. Steven Roberts’ SB 520 designates a portion of State Highway 180 from Interstate 170 continuing to Kienlen Avenue as the Captain David Dorn Memorial Highway. It also designates a portion of Interstate 70 from Shreve Road to Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis as the David Dorn Memorial Highway.

Gov. Mike Parson gave final approval to the bill into law during an emotional signing Wednesday.

“Captain Dorn dedicated his life to serving his community,” Roberts, a Democrat who represents SD 5 in St. Louis, said. “By naming this highway after him, we are ensuring Capt. Dorn’s legacy of service and compassion will not be forgotten, and that future generations will understand the tragic loss of life that occurred because of the senseless violence that night. This memorial designation is a great opportunity to honor Capt. Dorn for everything he did to keep the citizens of St. Louis safe throughout his career.”

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan was behind the provision naming part of Interstate 70 after Dorn. Dogan’s district also covers part of St. Louis County.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues and to Gov. Parson for recognizing Captain David Dorn with not just one but two memorial highways in his honor,” Dogan said. “Captain Dorn was a hero who laid down his life for the sake of others. He personified the best of the brave men and women of law enforcement and his legacy of service will live on forever.”

The bill creates several memorial designations, including:

A portion of State Highway D in Pemiscot County: Duane S. Michie Memorial Highway

A stretch from Interstate Highway 44 West to County Road 88 in Green County: Deputy Sheriff Aaron P. Roberts Memorial Highway

The bridge along State Highway 34 in Wayne County: WW2 POW Alex Cortez Memorial Bridge

Highway 25 from U.S. Highway 60 to Mary Street in Stoddard County: The Stars and Stripes Highway

“I would encourage everybody to remember how they lived,” Parson said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to come to our state and recognize the men and women who have done the jobs most people don’t want to do.”