Capitol Briefs: Roberts, Dogan file bills to rename highway after David Dorn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Sen. Steven Roberts, a Democrat, and Rep. Shamed Dogan, a Republican, have filed similar bills to designate the David Dorn Memorial Highway in St. Louis.

Dorn was fatally shot while providing security for a local pawn and jewelry store in the city during the protests brought on by the murder of George Floyd last year.

“David Dorn was a role model for his fellow officers and was well-respected by members of the community in both St. Louis city and county. He was a true public servant and someone who epitomized the best qualities we look for in our law enforcement officials,” Dogan said in a statement. “By naming a Memorial highway in his honor we can ensure the legacy of service and compassion he created will not be forgotten, and that future generations will understand the tragic loss of life that occurred because of the senseless violence that night.”

“Capt. David Dorn dedicated his life to serving his community. This memorial will present a great opportunity to honor Capt. Dorn for everything he did to keep the citizens of St. Louis safe,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ SB 520 would designate a portion of State Highway 180 from Interstate 170 continuing to Kienlen Avenue.

Dogan’s HB 1363 would designate a portion of Interstate 70 from Shreve Road to Kingshighway Boulevard.

Dorn is survived by his wife, five children, and 10 grandchildren. Both legislators said they worked with the family to find a way to honor Dorn.