Dunklin County attorney Cameron Bunting Parker announces candidacy for state representative

Local attorney, Cameron Bunting Parker, has announced her candidacy for Missouri State Representative District 150, comprised of Dunklin, southern portions of Pemiscot, and southwestern Butler county.

“I am seeking to represent the people of our area at the State Capitol in Jefferson City,” said Parker. “I think the best way I can be of service to this area is to stand up for our families, our farmers, our schools, and our communities in the Missouri House.”

Parker, a lifelong Southeast Missourian, has practiced law for 24 years in Southeast Missouri as well as Northeast Arkansas. She is currently a partner at Welch & Parker Law Firm in Malden, and also serves as city attorney for several local towns.

Parker’s past experience has included serving on the Campbell R-II School Board, where she was President of the Board, and serving on the local Park Board. Early in her career, she was an adjunct professor for Three Rivers College and served on the Malden Chamber of Commerce Board as well as a women’s domestic abuse shelter board. She is a current member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Speaking on her involvement around her community, Parker said, “I enjoy working for and with the people of Southeast Missouri. I am glad I have had opportunities to help out in other important areas; whether that meant coaching children’s sports teams, teaching a Sunday School class or attending local events and supporting our youth. I have witnessed firsthand the strength of our communities in Southeast Missouri and the spirit and resilience of our people. As your representative, I would give you the same dedication I have given to my clients and our communities.”

Regarding her legislative priorities, Parker indicated the need to protect farming, education, and promote industry in Southeast Missouri. “Farming is important to me, my family, and our area. Once in Jefferson City, I will support our farmers in getting the resources and infrastructure they need. Likewise, I want our region to remain competitive in recruiting new industries. Equally important, we need to make certain our schools are strong and well-supported. Education is paramount to the future of our children.”

Cameron’s husband, Chad, is an insurance agent for Missouri Farm Bureau and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Ozark Border Electric Cooperative. The couple have two children. Claire is a junior at the University of Missouri, and Charlie is a freshman at Three Rivers