Ed Emery services to be held this week

A visitation for former Sen. Ed Emery will be held at Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral service is scheduled for the following day at 10 a.m at First Baptist Church in Lamar.

Emery, who was running for a Congressional seat, died on Aug. 6 at the age of 71 after spending multiple days in the hospital. Emery was speaking at a Randolph County Republican Women event last week “when he collapsed from a heart episode and was transported to the hospital,” his campaign said. Emery died late Friday at University Hospital in Columbia.

Emery was a candidate for the 4th congressional district. He was the first Republican to jump into the race after Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said she would run for U.S. Senate.

A Vernon County native, Emery graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla and worked as an engineer for Texaco for 22 years, making him a natural fit to champion utility issues while in the General Assembly. Emery served four terms in the House before moving across the building, chairing the House Utilities Committee as well as the Special Committee on Immigration Reform during his tenure.

Emery is survived by his wife, Rebecca, as well as his children and grandchildren. He will be buried Wednesday at Newton Burial Park in Nevada, Missouri.

Missouri officials paid tribute to Emery in the days since his passing, including Gov. Mike Parson.

“We served together in both the House and Senate, and Ed leaves an enduring legacy in public service — he will be missed,” Parson said. “Teresa and I are praying for peace and comfort for his wife Rebecca and their family.”

“We’ve suffered a tremendous loss in the death of former Sen. Ed Emery,” said Rep. Doug Richey. “He was a gentleman, a statesman, and more importantly a faithful Christian. I count myself blessed to have known him as a friend.”

“There are so many things I could say about Sen. Ed Emery,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said. “But above all, he was a man of solid principle and unwavering faith. In addition, he was one of the most kind, most genuine people I have ever met — in or out of politics. His legacy and eternity are secure.”

Emery served in the state legislature for 16 years. He termed out of the upper chamber earlier this year.