F-150 Campaign Tour ramps up two weeks out

Jefferson City, MO – With two weeks until the general, The Missouri Times F-150 Campaign Tour ramps up with 17 stops this week:

10/27 – Jackson County

10/28 – Northland

10/28 – Mundo in the Morning on KCMO

10/28 – KWTO

10/28 – KWOS

10/29 – St. Louis

10/29 – St. Charles County

10/29 – Mark Reardon Show on 97.1

10/29 – Wendy and Frank Show on KTRS

10/30 – SEMO

10/30 – Leadbelt

10/30 -Missouri’s Rhineland

10/30 – KMOS Election Special

10/31 – Jefferson City

11/1 – Columbia and Wake Up Mid-Missouri on 93.9

11/1 – Springfield

11/1 – Newton County

“You can’t really understand these races sitting on your ass in a city or the capitol. You just hear what the consultants, candidates, and PR folks tell you. In order to really understand this primary electorate you have to get in the truck and drive to where folks live”, said Missouri Times Publisher Scott Faughn. “This is where we’re gonna be over the course of the next week, folks can text me anytime at 573-429-5770 and meet up with us. The first Bud Light is on me”.

Check the Missouri Times, This Week in Missouri Politics and Scott Faughn’s social media accounts for updates on the tour and future stops before election day.