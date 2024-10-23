 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – October 23, 2024

By The Missouri Times on October 23, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined today by Green Party candidate for governor Paul Lehmann. Scott and Lehmann discuss the Green Party platform, ranked choice voting and why Lehmann thinks people should vote Green.

