Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined today by Green Party candidate for governor Paul Lehmann. Scott and Lehmann discuss the Green Party platform, ranked choice voting and why Lehmann thinks people should vote Green.
TWMP Midweek Update – October 23, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: Mercy Health’s Hardball Tactics to Pay for Their Spending Spree
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 22, 2024
- Press Release: Local Business Groups Warn Of “Significant Financial Impacts” If City Council Moves Forward With Proposed Ban On Flavored Tobacco & Nicotine ProductsPress Release: Local Business Groups Warn Of “Significant Financial Impacts” If City Council Moves Forward With Proposed Ban On Flavored Tobacco & Nicotine Products
- Opinion: New Flavor Ban Sure to Hurt Kansas City’s Economy
- Press Release: Tom Robbins, Alec Rosenblum Announce Rosenblum Robbins
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: Mercy Health’s Hardball Tactics to Pay for Their Spending Spree
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 22, 2024
- Press Release: Local Business Groups Warn Of “Significant Financial Impacts” If City Council Moves Forward With Proposed Ban On Flavored Tobacco & Nicotine ProductsPress Release: Local Business Groups Warn Of “Significant Financial Impacts” If City Council Moves Forward With Proposed Ban On Flavored Tobacco & Nicotine Products
- Opinion: New Flavor Ban Sure to Hurt Kansas City’s Economy
- Press Release: Tom Robbins, Alec Rosenblum Announce Rosenblum Robbins
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: Mercy Health’s Hardball Tactics to Pay for Their Spending Spree
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 22, 2024
- Press Release: Local Business Groups Warn Of “Significant Financial Impacts” If City Council Moves Forward With Proposed Ban On Flavored Tobacco & Nicotine ProductsPress Release: Local Business Groups Warn Of “Significant Financial Impacts” If City Council Moves Forward With Proposed Ban On Flavored Tobacco & Nicotine Products
- Opinion: New Flavor Ban Sure to Hurt Kansas City’s Economy
- Press Release: Tom Robbins, Alec Rosenblum Announce Rosenblum Robbins
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »